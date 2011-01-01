The Nova Scotia Four Corners Tour is designed as a self guided tour to be ridden at your own pace to four specific destination landmarks. You can do it alone or with a group of friends. The tour will take you to the North, South, East, and West corners of Nova Scotia. You can plan your own route. You may decide to complete all four corners over a weekend, or choose a more leisurely pace and complete it in four separate rides over a few months. However, you must complete all four corners in one riding season.
The Four Corners Tour is open to all types and brands of motorcycles. So if you are riding on two wheels or three you are eligible to participate in the tour.
In Nova Scotia you will find traffic free back roads with ocean and mountain views. Our tour will give you the opportunity to experience Nova Scotia: to ride the Cabot Trail, to camp in a National Park, to go whale watching, and to explore hiking trails. One of our destinations, The Fortress of Louisbourg, is a National Historic Site. This tour offers you an excellent opportunity to visit this piece of history. Our Links page lists things to see and do while you are visiting.
The Museum can be found in Northern Cape Breton along the Cabot Trail Nova Scotia in the "Top of the Island" Region. It has a beautiful exhibit hall that includes local artifacts along with professional displays that take you back in time while getting a taste of the local heritage. There is a blacksmith forge, settlers' garden, and a his
The Museum can be found in Northern Cape Breton along the Cabot Trail Nova Scotia in the "Top of the Island" Region. It has a beautiful exhibit hall that includes local artifacts along with professional displays that take you back in time while getting a taste of the local heritage. There is a blacksmith forge, settlers' garden, and a historic Church building that is now a Culture Centre featuring talented musicians and other events each week. The Museum also serves as the Information Centre for the the area, so there are many great reasons to stop in and visit!
The actual south corner of Nova Scotia is Hawks Beach, which is very near the town of Clark's Harbour, where you will find this beautiful old stone church. This is the united Baptist church.
Construction of this church started over one hundred years ago in 1921 and was finally completed in 1927.
If you can, go inside. The interior is beaut
The actual south corner of Nova Scotia is Hawks Beach, which is very near the town of Clark's Harbour, where you will find this beautiful old stone church. This is the united Baptist church.
Construction of this church started over one hundred years ago in 1921 and was finally completed in 1927.
If you can, go inside. The interior is beautifully finished in light wood. The hand-hewn beams in the ceiling were built on the shape of an inverted ship’s hull. The beautiful stained glass windows were designed and completed by local artisans.
THE FORTRESS OF LOUISBOURG This landmark was an easy choice. The historic Fortress of Louisbourg is very close to the east corner and well worth a visit.
In 1961, the Government of Canada began a $25 million project aimed at reconstructing approximately one-quarter of the original town and fortifications. Within this area the buildings,
THE FORTRESS OF LOUISBOURG This landmark was an easy choice. The historic Fortress of Louisbourg is very close to the east corner and well worth a visit.
In 1961, the Government of Canada began a $25 million project aimed at reconstructing approximately one-quarter of the original town and fortifications. Within this area the buildings, yards, gardens and streets are recreated as they were during the 1740s.
Take some time to visit this site and learn about the early French settlement of Nova Scotia
Visiting this landmark is probably the most challenging. It takes about an hour and a half to get there from the town of Digby. Getting to Brier Island [68 kms] includes two short ferry rides.
The lodge is Perched atop the cliffs of Brier Island and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. It offers comfortable, oceanfront accommodations and a un
Visiting this landmark is probably the most challenging. It takes about an hour and a half to get there from the town of Digby. Getting to Brier Island [68 kms] includes two short ferry rides.
The lodge is Perched atop the cliffs of Brier Island and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. It offers comfortable, oceanfront accommodations and a unique Nova Scotia vacation experience. If you're hungry, the lodge has a restaurant, The Grandview.
Brier Island boasts the only licensed sit-down restaurant within a 90 min radius
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