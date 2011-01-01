The Nova Scotia Four Corners Tour is designed as a self guided tour to be ridden at your own pace to four specific destination landmarks. You can do it alone or with a group of friends. The tour will take you to the North, South, East, and West corners of Nova Scotia. You can plan your own route. You may decide to complete all four corners over a weekend, or choose a more leisurely pace and complete it in four separate rides over a few months. However, you must complete all four corners in one riding season.

The Four Corners Tour is open to all types and brands of motorcycles. So if you are riding on two wheels or three you are eligible to participate in the tour.